Undercover Bengaluru cop lands in Odisha jail after 'procedural lapse'

A procedural lapse landed a policeman from southern Bengaluru’s Jigani in the Odisha police’s net after he and three others were arrested for possessing marijuana (ganja) and remanded to a 14-day judicial custody at the Balliguda sub-jail.
Head constable Anand K, Odia interpreter Jayanth, Shyam Sundar, a police informant, and Naresh Pradhan, a suspect in a drug supply case in Jigani, were arrested by the Sarangada police on November 1.
A probe into a drug peddling case in Jigani in early October revealed the role of one Sujith Rawat, who supplied ganja from Odisha via train to Kageshwar, a local peddler.
Jigani police subsequently found that Rawat received the narcotics from Naresh and Subhash Pradhan from Odisha’s Kandhamal district. His call detail record (CDR) revealed Naresh and Subhash’s phone numbers.
The CDR of Naresh and Subhash revealed their connection with Sundar, a Bengaluru local. Sundar, who the police officials said was part of the gang, accepted his links with Naresh and Subhash, agreed to be the informant and led them to the suspects.
The undercover op
The team of six police officials, including the lead Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) Appaji, Head Constable Anand, and Sundar and Jayanth, a Jigani resident, who knew Odia agreed to assist the police as an interpreter, left for Kandhamal, along with documents, including a ‘passport’ to travel out of state issued by Bengaluru Rural Superintendent of Police (SP), on the evening of October 31.
On November 1, Sundar initiated contact with Naresh and Subhash, who agreed to supply him with ganja.
“The suspects told the informant that they would meet them with the ganja at the bus stand near the Sarangada police station but asked only two to three people to be there as a large gathering would raise suspicion,” Mallikarjun Baladandi, Bengaluru Rural SP, told DH. “Hence, the team decided to send Anand, Sundar and Jayanth, while the rest waited nearby.”
While Anand, who was in plainclothes, Sundar, Jayanth, Naresh and Subhash with two packages of ganja weighing nearly 17 kg were at the bus stand, an Odisha police patrol vehicle arrived at the spot. Looking at the cops, Subhash fled raising suspicion.
“While Naresh attempted to flee, Anand grabbed ahold of him,” Baladandi said, adding that they were subsequently arrested.