Undisciplined road users biggest threat on Bengaluru-Mysuru highway

Jaywalkers and irresponsible motorists, and not overspeeding, are the leading causes of accidents on the Bengaluru-Mysuru highway, say travellers who frequently use the route. The access-controlled national highway has recorded an unusual number of accidents since it was inaugurated in March 2023.
The speed limit of 100 km/hr has been more strictly imposed in the past three months since 60 cameras were installed on the stretch. The Automatic Number Plate Recognition (ANPR) and video cameras detect overspeeding, seat belt violations and lane violations. They also spot the presence of two- and three-wheelers, which were banned on the road from August last year.
Fewer deaths
“We have seen an improvement in the situation since we deployed the cameras. Last month six deaths were reported. This month there have been two deaths so far. The accident-prone zones are near Maddur and Channapatna,” says Alok Kumar, Additional Director General of Police (Traffic and Road Safety and Training).
In the past three months, a majority of the deaths have been of pedestrians attempting to cross the highway, he shares. “Foot-over-bridges have been proposed on the route. We are hoping the National Highways Authority of India will construct them soon. That will further reduce the number of deaths,” he adds.
No lane discipline
Venkat Shyam, a Bengaluru-based businessman, uses the route thrice a week. He shares that the drive has been smoother, if a little slower, since the cops started imposing the speed limit. “I have seen drivers, especially those with smaller cars, indiscriminately switching lanes with no attention to safety. They pose a danger to themselves and others on the road. Jaywalkers also add to the problems,” he states. He has taken to starting on his journey 10 minutes early to ensure he reaches his destination on time.
The experience of driving on the route has become “better overall”, says Zubin Unvala, a Bengaluru resident, who uses the route frequently.
“Of course, the journey is a little slower but it feels a lot safer. Earlier we would see two-wheelers on the road though they are banned. Now that has come down as well. It looked like every motorist was also following the rule,” says Unvala.
“More than the speed, it is a lack of discipline that is the bigger issue,” points out Binil Varghese, an IT professional. “I myself have had close calls with trucks taking a U-turn on the road. When you’re driving at those speeds it is very difficult to stop in time,” he explains.
He drives down to Mysuru once or twice a month and routinely spots vehicles coming down the wrong way or stopping in the middle of the road. However, he feels that the 100 km/hr limit is reasonable. “Anything lower than that would be difficult to adhere to on the highway,” he says.