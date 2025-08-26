UP man killed by friends after drunken quarrel in Bengaluru

<p>Bengaluru: A 25-year-old man from Azamgarh, Uttar Pradesh, was allegedly killed by two friends following a drunken argument at an industrial plant on the outskirts of Bengaluru on Friday.</p>.<p>The incident took place at SV Concrete in the Industrial Area, Kengeri, Bengaluru South taluk. The police have detained Akash and Ravi, who are accused of killing Amit. Ravi worked at the plant.</p>.<p>The police said that Rohith HN, the plant in-charge, was first alerted around 6 pm, by store in-charge Vijay, that the trio had entered the premises drunk. Rohith called Ravi and asked him to send his friends out. </p>.Bengaluru: BSWML advances mustering of auto tippers to 6.30 am.<p>An hour later, Rohith was told one of them was seriously injured. Rohith rushed to the plant and found Amit dead, lying in a pool of blood on a table with a thigh injury.</p>.<p>A case under Section 103 (murder) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita has been registered.</p>.<p>“We have detained the suspects. The motive is being probed. The body has been sent for post-mortem, and background checks on the suspects and the victim are underway,” a police officer said.</p>