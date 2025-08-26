Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnatakabengaluru

UP man killed by friends after drunken quarrel in Bengaluru

The incident took place at SV Concrete in the Industrial Area, Kengeri, Bengaluru South taluk. The police have detained Akash and Ravi, who are accused of killing Amit. Ravi worked at the plant.
Last Updated : 25 August 2025, 21:20 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 25 August 2025, 21:20 IST
Bengaluru newsCrime

Follow us on :

Follow Us