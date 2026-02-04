Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnatakabengaluru

Urge Chalanachitra Academy to restore Kannada films: Archivist Aparna Subramanian at BIFFes

Subramanian spoke on the importance of archiving films and took the audience through the process of restoring, digitising & preserving them.
Last Updated : 03 February 2026, 22:53 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 03 February 2026, 22:53 IST
Bengaluru newsKannada filmsBIFFESArchives

Follow us on :

Follow Us