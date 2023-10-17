US event: Man who posed as Sudha Murty’s PA arrested in Bengaluru

Jayanagar police have arrested a man who claimed to be a personal assistant to philanthropist Sudha Murty and conned an event host in the USA.
Police probe found that Arun Kumar, 34, a resident of Rajajinagar, devised the scheme after disagreements with his cousin, who is in the USA.
Kumar’s arrest followed a police probe into a complaint filed by Sudha’s executive assistant, Mamata Sanjay, on September 22.
The FIR named two women, Lavanya and Shruthi, as the suspects.
According to the FIR, on April 5, Sudha received an invite from the US-based Kannada Koota of Northern California (KKNC) for its 50th anniversary. On April 26, her office declined the invitation, saying she won’t be able to attend. Despite this, advertisements were shared on social media on August 30 with Sudha’s photo confirming her participation.
The complainant alleged that Lavanya claimed to be Sudha’s personal assistant and confirmed her participation. “The KKNC organiser said Lavanya told him she had organised a video conference with Sudha in the first week of August and confirmed her participation. Lavanya wrongly identified herself to be part of the Murty Trust,” the FIR noted.
Advertisements of a ‘Meet and Greet with Dr Sudha Murty’ in the US town of Milpitas on September 26 also appeared on social media, as she was the chief guest, the complainant said. The second suspect, Shruthi, allegedly sold each ticket for USD 40.
Disagreement with kin
Kumar, who was arrested Sunday, was the sole man behind the scheme and he did it after his paternal cousin in the US, who hadn’t been in contact with him for a long time, called him seeking help to reach Sudha, a senior police officer told the DH.
“Kumar was angry at his paternal cousin, who called him regarding Sudha,” the officer said. “Displeased at this cousin, who barely spoke to him in the last few years, Kumar planned the entire scheme and impersonated Sudha’s staff.”
The probe also found that Kumar had obtained Rs 5 lakh from his cousin as ticket booking costs.
The suspect was booked under sections 66D (cheating by personation by using a computer resource) and 66C (identity theft) of the IT Act, and IPC sections 419 (cheating by personation) and 420 (cheating and dishonestly inducing delivery of property). A court has remanded him in judicial custody.