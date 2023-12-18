US shared specific inputs, Canada didn't: Jaishankar on Khalistan row

Bengaluru: Minister for External Affairs S Jaishankar on Sunday stressed that the United States and Canada had adopted different approaches while raising their respective concerns with India.
According to Jaishankar, while the US shared specific inputs, Canada didn't. "We sincerely told Canada it's up to you, it's your choice. Whether you like us to pursue, further look into it or not," he said.
Canada has suggested that agents of the Government of India were behind the killing of Khalistani separatist leader Hardeep Singh Nijjar in British Columbia in June.
Separately, the US authorities have accused Indian national Nikhil Gupta of plotting to kill its citizen and Khalistani separatist leader Gurpatwant Singh Pannun at the behest of an Indian intelligence official.
Jaishankar said, "India is a country which is very responsible, prudent in what we do. The whole issue has been that we have always maintained that if any country has concerns, gives us inputs, we are open for it," he said in response to a question at the 'A decade of change' event organised by the Rotary Institute.
The diplomat-turned-politician also called for inducting more permanent members into the United Nations Security Council. "It's an old club with set members who do not want to let go of their grip. They want to keep control of the club, (are) not keen to have new members, not to have their practices questioned. It's human failing but it's harming the world. On key issues, the UN is getting less and less effective," he stated.
According to Jaishankar, the permanent membership of the Security Council was decided when the world body had only 50 members. "Imagine a business which has grown but doesn't keep pace with the times. But we are confident that history is on our side," he said.
Jaishankar disagreed that India didn't have good relations with most of its neighbours. "Take any metric: tourism, business, etc. We have good relations with most of our neighbours. Pakistan is an exception. There will be issues. Not all neighbours will agree on all issues.
On the standoff with China, he said the issue arose because the neighbouring nation chose not to honour boundary commitments.
Jaishankar said BRICS would get six more members. "It will grow. The world is very diverse, (there are) so many cultures. The domination of some countries tended to suppress others. BRICS is a message of diversity," stated.