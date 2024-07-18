Valmiki Corporation scam: Vijayendra, other BJP leaders detained in Bengaluru following protests

Bengaluru: Several BJP leaders, including state chief and MLA B Y Vijayendra, were detained by the Bengaluru police on Thursday after a large group of protesters attempted to lay siege to the Vidhana Soudha, the seat of the state legislature in Karnataka where the monsoon session is under way.
The BJP leaders and their supporters have been protesting against the alleged multi-crore scam at the Karnataka Maharshi Valmiki Scheduled Tribes Development Corporation, the Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA) scam and other issues.
After holding an agitation at the Freedom Park in the morning, the BJP leaders and their supporters took to the streets and moved towards the Vidhana Soudha. As they attempted to enter through the barricades, the police detained them, pushed them into buses and removed them from the spot.
“Our agitation will continue until Siddaramaiah resigns as chief minister,” Vijayendra told reporters.
The alleged misappropriation of Rs 89.62 crore belonging to the corporation came to the fore after accounts superintendent P Chandrashekhar died by suicide on May 26 at his Shivamogga residence.
The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), the Enforcement Directorate (ED) and the Special Investigation Team (SIT) set up by the state government are separately probing the alleged irregularities.
Published 18 July 2024, 09:02 IST