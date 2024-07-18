Valmiki Corporation scam: Vijayendra, other BJP leaders detained in Bengaluru following protests

Bengaluru: Several BJP leaders, including state chief and MLA B Y Vijayendra, were detained by the Bengaluru police on Thursday after a large group of protesters attempted to lay siege to the Vidhana Soudha, the seat of the state legislature in Karnataka where the monsoon session is under way.

The BJP leaders and their supporters have been protesting against the alleged multi-crore scam at the Karnataka Maharshi Valmiki Scheduled Tribes Development Corporation, the Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA) scam and other issues.