Video shows man ‘inappropriately’ touching stray dog, arrested

A caretaker of an independent house in Jayanagar was allegedly caught on camera inappropriately touching a stray dog. The incident happened Thursday afternoon at the 4th T block of Jayanagar.
The purported video accessed by DH showed the suspect inappropriately touching the stray dog. The complainant, Thejeshwar B, warden at Karnataka Animal Welfare Board, said that the incident was reported to them by a neighbour, who shot the video.
An FIR was filed at Tilak Nagar police station under sections 377 (unnatural offences) and 429 (mischief by killing or maiming). He was arrested on Friday and the court remanded him in judicial custody for 14 days on Saturday.
The suspect is from Mandya and has been working as a caretaker of the house for the last 15 years, according to the complainant.
They noted that he lived alone in a shed outside the house. He would let all the stray dogs in the vicinity inside the premises and have them sleep there through the night.
An investigating officer said the medical report from a vet stated no signs of manipulation after examining the dog's genitals. However, based on the video, further investigations will be conducted, he added.
C K Baba, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Southeast), while terming this an act of cruelty, said the accused has been sent to Judicial custody. “Further investigations are on,” he said.