VTU signs pact for research and innovations

The Hub and Spoke of Excellence, which will come up at the VTU's regional office in Bengaluru, will network with all affiliated colleges of the university and 20,000-plus faculties.
Rashmi B S
Last Updated : 17 September 2024, 02:58 IST

Bengaluru: The Visvesvaraya Technological University (VTU) has signed a memorandum of understanding with Telecom Centre of Excellence (TCOE) to launch VTU-TCOE Hub and Spoke of Excellence for innovations in key sectors of Telecommunication, Quantum technologies, Artificial Intelligence, Augmented Reality, Virtual Reality, Agri-Tech, Metaverse, Healthcare etc.

As explained by VTU vice-chancellor Vidyashankar S, after signing the MoU on Monday, the Hub will coordinate for cutting-edge research and development.

"The affiliated colleges contribute specialised expertise, state-of-the-art labs and resources," said Vidyashankar.

Published 17 September 2024, 02:58 IST
