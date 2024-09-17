VTU signs pact for research and innovations

Bengaluru: The Visvesvaraya Technological University (VTU) has signed a memorandum of understanding with Telecom Centre of Excellence (TCOE) to launch VTU-TCOE Hub and Spoke of Excellence for innovations in key sectors of Telecommunication, Quantum technologies, Artificial Intelligence, Augmented Reality, Virtual Reality, Agri-Tech, Metaverse, Healthcare etc.
The Hub and Spoke of Excellence, which will come up at the VTU's regional office in Bengaluru, will network with all affiliated colleges of the university and 20,000-plus faculties.
As explained by VTU vice-chancellor Vidyashankar S, after signing the MoU on Monday, the Hub will coordinate for cutting-edge research and development.
"The affiliated colleges contribute specialised expertise, state-of-the-art labs and resources," said Vidyashankar.
Published 17 September 2024, 02:58 IST