Walmart, IISc launch Centre for Tech Excellence

Bengaluru: Walmart Global Tech has joined hands with the Indian Institute of Science (IISc) to launch the Walmart Centre for Tech Excellence, in a collaboration aimed at strengthening the research ecosystem in India.
IISc said on Friday that the centre would focus on driving research excellence in the field of Computer Science. The centre will operate within the IISc’s Department of Computer Science and Automation and help solve foundational problems in Artificial Intelligence/Machine Learning, Computer Systems, and Theoretical Computer Science.
The initiative is set to inspire top researchers in India through fellowships to highly skilled pre-doc, PhD and post-doc candidates. The centre will mentor students from tier 2 and tier 3 institutes with internships, workshops and pre-doc opportunities. Collaboration with leading international universities is also on the agenda.
The centre was launched in the presence of Hari Vasudev, EVP, Global Tech Platforms, Walmart Global Tech, and G Rangarajan, Director, IISc. Vasudev said the collaboration was an extension of the company’s vision of leveraging technology to help communities.
In February 2024, Walmart launched a Centre for Tech Excellence at IIT Madras.
