Want to discard old cots, sofas? Use BSWML’s new app from Oct 26

BSWML CEO Karee Gowda announced the initiative during a B.PAC event on Greater Bengaluru Authority, stating the launch is likely on October 26.
Last Updated : 08 October 2025, 20:08 IST
Published 08 October 2025, 20:08 IST
Bengaluru newswaste management

