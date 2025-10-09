<p>Bengaluru: The Bengaluru Solid Waste Management Limited (BSWML) will launch a mobile application to facilitate easy collection of 'unwanted waste' from households.</p>.<p>BSWML CEO Karee Gowda announced the initiative during a B.PAC event on Greater Bengaluru Authority, stating the launch is likely on October 26.</p>.<p>Citizens will be able to approach authorities directly for collection of unwanted materials, including used furniture, textiles, books, and construction debris.</p>.<p>In the last week, BSWML collected over 1,000 beds, cots and sofas lying haphazardly across Bengaluru's roads.</p>.'Symbol of filth': Bengaluru redditor flags garbage stench at Silk Board, triggers civic discussion.<p>"There is waste like this that people don't know how or where to discard. This new app will solve this problem. We will collect these items once a week, mostly on Sundays. Out of these items, whatever can be recycled, will be recycled," he said.</p>.<p>Gowda met various organisations engaged in recycling waste to discuss the initiative. He urged the public to cooperate with the waste collectors in disposing of trash rather than throwing it around.</p>.<p>"To make Bengaluru a garbage-free city, public effort in waste segregation and disposal is must. Just two to three hours after the garbage is collected in the morning, a few residents are seen throwing rubbish on the side of the road. This needs to stop," he added.</p>.<p><strong>Kasa Kiosks</strong></p>.<p>The BSWML is also developing an integrated solid waste management solution and setting up 70 'Kasa Kiosks' and manned garbage segregation bins across the city in the next two months. These will be located at points where garbage collection is poor.</p>