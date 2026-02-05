<p>Bengaluru: The Bihar Police Special Task Force (STF), along with a team from the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/bengaluru">Bengaluru</a> police, arrested two wanted criminals from northeastern Bengaluru, police said on Wednesday.</p>.<p>The accused, Manoj Singh, 65, and his son Manick Singh, 30, were arrested near Kodigehalli on Tuesday.</p>.<p>Bengaluru Police Commissioner Seemant Kumar Singh said the duo, who had been hiding within the limits of the Kodigehalli police station, were handed over to the Bihar police on a transit warrant.</p>.<p>“They were allegedly involved in serious crimes in Bihar. Our personnel assisted the Bihar police team in identifying and securing the suspects,” the commissioner said.</p>.Two men arrested by Bengaluru police after public feud over love triangle.<p>Deputy Commissioner of Police (Northeast) GK Mithun Kumar oversaw the operation on behalf of the Bengaluru police.</p>.<p>According to official sources, the father-son duo is accused in over 40 serious criminal cases, including more than 24 murders, besides several cases of kidnapping and extortion. They allegedly ran a criminal gang and an organised crime syndicate, with cases registered against them in Bihar, Jharkhand and other neighbouring states. The duo also carried a combined bounty of Rs 3 lakh, sources said.</p>.<p>The two were arrested in 2015, but later secured bail and went underground, continuing their criminal activities. Police suspect they initially took shelter in Jharkhand before moving to Bengaluru to evade arrest.</p>.<p>"It is suspected that they were operating their criminal network from Bengaluru, including making extortion calls. We are also probing whether they were involved in any criminal activities in the city and how they managed to evade authorities while staying here,” a police source said.</p>