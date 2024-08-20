Watch | Drunk biker attacks Bengaluru couple with infant in car; arrested for attempted murder

In a viral video shared by Citizens Movement, East Bengaluru on X, the drunk biker, reportedly a bouncer at a Koramangala club, is seen threatening the family and asking the father to open the door, to which he replied, "Bachcha Hai Andar"(There is a child inside).

The biker attempts to force open the door, but is unsuccessful in doing so. He then picks a stone to presumably break the windshield by an onlooker attempts to stop him and snatches it from his hand.

As the father tries to drive away, the biker throws himself on the bonnet of the car and breaks off a windscreen wiper.

The man then, while continuing to threaten the family in the car, uses the wiper to shatter the windshield, while the father kept screaming, "Bachcha hai!"