Watch | Drunk biker attacks Bengaluru couple with infant in car; arrested for attempted murder

A biker was arrested by Bengaluru police for attacking the car of a couple with a 7-month-old child on Sarjapur Road, injuring the infant in the process.
In a viral video shared by Citizens Movement, East Bengaluru on X, the drunk biker, reportedly a bouncer at a Koramangala club, is seen threatening the family and asking the father to open the door, to which he replied, "Bachcha Hai Andar"(There is a child inside).
The biker attempts to force open the door, but is unsuccessful in doing so. He then picks a stone to presumably break the windshield by an onlooker attempts to stop him and snatches it from his hand.
As the father tries to drive away, the biker throws himself on the bonnet of the car and breaks off a windscreen wiper.
The man then, while continuing to threaten the family in the car, uses the wiper to shatter the windshield, while the father kept screaming, "Bachcha hai!"
The incident reported took place at 10:30 pm on Monday, at Street 1522, Doddakannelli Junction. A couple of security guards try to restrain the biker as the couple attempt to drive away again. The couple reached a police station following the incident, the post said.
Bengaluru Police's X handle quickly responded to the video, saying, " We have informed to concerned police officers for necessary action."
The Citizens Movement later provided background information leading to the incident, stating that the drunk bouncer crashed into the family's car, then confronted them for applying brakes. The incident soon escalated and the man shattered the car's windshield.
The assailant has been charged with attempted murder by the police, and remains in custody, the NGO said.