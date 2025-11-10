<p>Even as Karnataka Home Minister <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/g-parameshwara">G Parameshwara</a> has sought a report from top prison officials after a video of inmates enjoying 'VIP' treatment in the Bengaluru Central Prison surfaced, another video clip showing prisoners hosting a drinks party and holding a bash — with inmates dancing to the sounds of utensils being banged and even enjoying snacks inside their barracks — has emerged. </p><p>The visuals show four liquor bottles, liquor in disposable cups, cut fruits, and fried peanuts. While some inmates were seen banging utensils and a plastic drum, others were seen dancing to the sound.</p>.<p>DH could not independently verify the visuals.</p>.<p>After a video clip showed prison inmates enjoying 'VIP' treatment, with access to mobile phones and LED televisions inside their barracks, Parameshwara promised strict action against jail officials for any lapses. He has convened a meeting of senior police officers on Monday and sought a detailed report from Additional Director-General of Police (Prisons) B Dayananda. </p>. <p>"I have spoken to Dayananda who was on leave. But I have asked him to submit a detailed report — whoever is responsible must face immediate action. I will not tolerate this nonsense. Enough is enough," Parameshwara said. </p><p>The <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/karnataka/enough-is-enough-will-not-tolerate-this-g-parameshwara-seeks-report-on-vip-treatment-for-prisoners-promises-probe-3792382">Home Minister promised to form a committee</a> to look into security lapses in prisons as such incidents are repeating inside the barracks.</p><p>The video footage that emerged on Saturday showed more than 13 smartphones kept next to a newspaper inside a barrack and two tabletop LED TVs playing an item song. In the clip, some prisoners, including serial rape convict Umesh Reddy, gold smuggling suspect Tarun Raj and terrorism suspect Juhad Hameed Shakeel, could be seen using mobile phones inside their barracks.</p><p>Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Sunday said that instructions had been given to initiate action against prison authorities found guilty.</p><p>In August 2024, a photograph from inside the Bengaluru prison showing <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/karnataka/photo-of-actor-darshan-smoking-chilling-inside-bengaluru-prison-goes-viral-3163903">Kannada film star Darshan Thoogudeepa, a murder case accused, smoking a cigarette</a> and sipping a cuppa went viral. Subsequently, <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/karnataka/7-bangalore-central-jail-staff-suspended-for-providing-luxuries-to-actor-darshan-karnataka-cm-siddaramaiah-3164545">seven staff members of the jail were suspended</a> for providing luxuries to the actor and other prison inmates.</p>