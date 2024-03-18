Water crisis: BWSSB to take action against unregistered tankers 

Bengaluru: Starting Tuesday, the Bangalore Water Supply and Sewerage Board (BWSSB) will take legal action against water tanker owners who have not registered themselves with the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP).
BWSSB chairman Ramprasath Manohar V said action would depend on the kind of violation. “We will check the water source of the tanker, the rate at which it is supplying water and such other conditions and decide on the action,” he said.
The deadline to register with the BBMP ended on March 15. Data from the civic body showed that only 1,732 tankers had registered. Officials estimate that there are nearly 3,500 tankers operating in the city.
With 456 registered tankers, the South Zone has the highest number of water tankers followed by Mahadevapura at 341.
From Monday, zonal officials will contact all registered tankers and give them stickers with a unique ID. All tanker owners should compulsorily affix these stickers on the tanker body along with the rate card announced by the government.
The BBMP said that unregistered tankers will not be allowed to operate and warned all registered tanker owners to abide by the government-stipulated rates. "Unregistered tankers will not be allowed to operate,” it said in a statement.
Citizens can call 1916 to register any complaints of overcharging by the water tanker suppliers.
(Published 17 March 2024, 20:50 IST)