Water disruption in parts of Bengaluru on Tuesday, Wednesday

Bengaluru: Water supply will be affected in some parts of the city on Tuesday and Wednesday.
The Bangalore Water Supply and Sewerage Board (BWSSB) is planning to undertake emergency maintenance work and installation of Unaccounted for Water (UfW) bulk flow meters from 6 am on February 27 to 6 am on February 28. Hence, the board will completely shut down water supply through Cauvery 4th Stage 2nd Phase for 24 hours.
Supply will be disrupted in the following areas: Nandini Layout, BHEL Layout, Mallathahalli, NGEF Layout, Mysuru Road, Shirke, Shivanna Layout, Prashanthanagar, Thimmenahalli, Govindarajanagar, KHB Colony, Dasarahalli, GKW Layout, Basaveshwara Layout, Nanjarasappa Layout, Vidyaranyapura, Singapura, MS Palya, Ramachandrapura, Defence layout, BEL Road, Dollars Colony, Chamundinagar, Bhuvaneshwari Nagar, Ejipura, Muneshwara Temple Road, Akkamma Road, Muniyappa Road, Sanjaynagar, Ramanjaneya Layout, Shanbhag Layout, Veerappa Reddy Layout, Rainbow Layout, Vinayaka Layout, Manjunatha Layout, and surrounding areas.
(Published 24 February 2024, 01:49 IST)