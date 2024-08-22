Water tariff revision certain in Bengaluru, says D K Shivakumar

Bengaluru: Come what may, Karnataka government will soon revise water tariff in Bengaluru, Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar said on Thursday.
Flagging off new initiatives by the Bangalore Water Supply and Sewerage Board (BWSSB), Shivakumar said that there has not been a revision of water tariff for nearly 14 years now and this has been affecting the operations of the board.
“The revision in water tariff is unavoidable. The board is not able to pay up power bills and employees' salaries. To ensure water supply to the city, the supply network has to be expanded, and this is being done by taking loans from various organisations. Without a tariff revision, BWSSB cannot survive anymore,” he said.
However, the Deputy Chief Minister also hinted that the tariff revision might not be uniform across all the categories of users.
“The tariff will not necessarily be increased for all categories of users. The extent of increase is still being discussed,” he added.
Pointing out that the power tariff has been revised multiple times over the last decade and this has increased the burden on BWSSB, Shivakumar said that there were plans to float a new company that can help generate power locally.
“If they are able to generate solar power and power through other means, their expenditure will also come down,” he suggested.
No privatisation of water supply
Shivakumar also asserted that he will never approve of the proposal to privatise water supply in the state.
Referring to earlier proposals during J H Patel and S M Krishna’s tenure, the Deputy Chief Minister said that he had studied the model in various countries and opined that it was not suitable for Bengaluru.
“During Krishna's tenure there was a huge discussion on it, and I was sent to France and other countries to study their model of privatisation of water supply. However, I was convinced that it would not work well for Bengaluru and submitted a detailed report on the same,” he said.
