Water tariff revision certain in Bengaluru, says D K Shivakumar

Bengaluru: Come what may, Karnataka government will soon revise water tariff in Bengaluru, Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar said on Thursday.

Flagging off new initiatives by the Bangalore Water Supply and Sewerage Board (BWSSB), Shivakumar said that there has not been a revision of water tariff for nearly 14 years now and this has been affecting the operations of the board.

“The revision in water tariff is unavoidable. The board is not able to pay up power bills and employees' salaries. To ensure water supply to the city, the supply network has to be expanded, and this is being done by taking loans from various organisations. Without a tariff revision, BWSSB cannot survive anymore,” he said.

However, the Deputy Chief Minister also hinted that the tariff revision might not be uniform across all the categories of users.

“The tariff will not necessarily be increased for all categories of users. The extent of increase is still being discussed,” he added.