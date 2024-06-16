Water under the bridge? Not in monsoon-stricken railway underbridges in Bengaluru

“The word ‘bottleneck’ would be an understatement for the Panathur underpass. I have even seen ambulances getting stuck here during peak hours. It takes a minimum of 15-20 minutes (up to 90 minutes at times) to cross this at any time of the day, let alone during the rain. Once it rains, vehicular movement comes to a standstill. Waterlogging is a common sight. Since two-way movement is not possible, the traffic police stop vehicular movement on one side from Kadubeesanahalli and one from Panathur. Despite this, I have seen vehicles move in three lanes in one direction without paying heed to rules, leading to total chaos. Since the road connects to the IT corridor, mornings and evenings are terrible, to say the least,” said Ajith, an area resident.