<p>Bengaluru: The Central Crime Branch (CCB) has arrested seven individuals, including three rowdy-sheeters, for illegal possession of weapons and allegedly plotting an attack on their rivals.</p>.<p>The Organised Crime Wing (OCW) of the CCB apprehended Sharath, Rajesh, and Bharath — known rowdy-sheeters — along with their associates Akash, Abhilash, Santhosh, and Narasimha Murthy.</p>.<p>Acting on intelligence inputs, the CCB conducted a targeted operation, seizing several weapons from the suspects.</p>.<p>A case has been registered, and further investigation is underway.</p>