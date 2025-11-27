<p>Mumbai: In an emotional tribute, actor-danseuse-lawmaker Hema Malini described Dharmendra as her go to person in all times and that the passing away of her husband and legendary actor has created a void in her life.</p><p>“Dharam Ji….he was many things to me. Loving husband, adoring father of our two girls, Esha & Ahaana…friend, philosopher, guide, poet, my ‘go to’ person in all times of need - in fact, he was everything to me! And always has been through good times and bad,” Hema Malini said in a social media post. </p><p>“He endeared himself to all my family members with his easy, friendly ways, always showing affection and interest in all of them,” the Mathura BJP MP said. </p><p>Dharmendra passed away on 24 November, aged 89, a fortnight short of what would have been his 90th birthday. </p>.When Dharmendra made Amitabh take an auto ride in Bengaluru to the sets of 'Sholay' .<p>Before and after their marriage, Dharmendra and Hema Malini has acted together in over two dozen films including Sholay (1975), Seeta Aur Geeta (1972), Dream Girl (1977), Raja Jani (1972), Pratiggya (1975), Jugnu (1973), Haseen Main Jawaan (1970) and Charas (1976).</p><p>In her social media post, the 77-year-old Hema Malini posted several photos of her and Dharmendra and their daughters — many of them which were never-seen-before. </p><p>"As a public personality, his talent, his humility in spite of his popularity, and his universal appeal set him apart as a unique icon unequalled among all the legends. His enduring fame and achievements in the film industry will last forever,” she said. </p><p>"My personal loss is indescribable and the vacuum created is something that will last through the rest of my life. After years of togetherness, I am left with myriad memories to relive the many special moments,” she added.</p>