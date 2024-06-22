Eminent Kannada writer and scholar Kamala Hampana passes away at 88

Bengaluru: Noted Kannada writer and scholar Kamala Hampana (88) passed away at her daughter's residence in Bengaluru on Friday night from a heart attack. She is survived by her husband writer and scholar Prof Hampa Nagarajaiah, two daughters and a son.
Her mortal remains have been kept at Samsa Bayalu Ranga Mandira for the public to pay their last respects. She has donated her body to Ramaiah Medical College.
Kamala Hampana, born in 1935, hailed from Devanahalli, outside Bengaluru. She did her masters and PhD in Kannada literature from Mysore University and worked in various government first grade colleges in the city and later was a visiting professor at Mysore and Hampi universities.
Though she also wrote fiction and poetry. And was known for her extensive and groundbreaking research in Jaina literature. Ancient Kannada literature and Jainology were her areas of focus. She was also a noted literary critic. She has written an autobiography, four collections of short stories, two collections of vachanas, and three radio plays apart from editing and translating several works, including Dr B R Ambedkar's ‘Annihilation of Caste’. She had identified herself and worked with the women's and Dalit movements.
Kamala Hampana was the president of 71st Akhila Bharata Kannada Sahitya Sammelana held at Moodabidri in 2003. She was awarded with Rajyotsava prashasti, Nadoja honorary doctorate by Hampi University apart from several other awards in the state.
