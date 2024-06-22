Eminent Kannada writer and scholar Kamala Hampana passes away at 88

Bengaluru: Noted Kannada writer and scholar Kamala Hampana (88) passed away at her daughter's residence in Bengaluru on Friday night from a heart attack. She is survived by her husband writer and scholar Prof Hampa Nagarajaiah, two daughters and a son.

Her mortal remains have been kept at Samsa Bayalu Ranga Mandira for the public to pay their last respects. She has donated her body to Ramaiah Medical College.

Kamala Hampana, born in 1935, hailed from Devanahalli, outside Bengaluru. She did her masters and PhD in Kannada literature from Mysore University and worked in various government first grade colleges in the city and later was a visiting professor at Mysore and Hampi universities.