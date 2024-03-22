When thirst leads to thinner wallets

Residents of apartments across Bengaluru, whom DH spoke to, have felt the financial strain as owners required them to pay the bills for the water tankers. Uday Bhan, a working professional residing in BTM Layout, claimed his rent was increased by Rs 1,000—from Rs 9,000 to Rs 10,000—due to the ongoing crisis. “Since the borewell in our building has dried up, the owner has to call tankers every two days. He has temporarily increased the rent by 1k for all residents in the building,” he explained.