<p>Bengaluru: Wilson Garden police have arrested three people who allegedly threatened and attempted to rob a private firm employee in the early hours of November 15.</p>.<p>The arrested suspects are Vikram, 19, Saravana, 20, and Surya, 19, all from Adugodi, police said on Sunday.</p>.<p>Police launched an investigation after a viral video showed three men on a two-wheeler waylaying the victim on his scooter at Shanthinagar and attempting to rob him. The suspects fled when the victim resisted.</p>.<p>Following a complaint, a case was registered.</p>.<p>A distinctive white bandana worn by one of the suspects and a reflective sticker on the jacket of another helped police trace them.</p>.<p>The investigators arrested the trio and learnt during questioning that they had stolen a Honda Dio and used it to threaten the public by displaying weapons.</p>.<p>The suspects confessed to stealing two mobile phones and one silver chain from some people they had threatened, police said.</p>.<p>Further investigation is underway.</p>