<p>Riding on <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/vaibhav-sooryavanshi">Vaibhav Sooryavanshi's</a> blistering 175, India clinched the Under-19 International Cricket Council (ICC) World Cup for a record-extending sixth time with a thumping 100-run win over England in the final at Harare on Friday (February 6).</p><p>Batting prodigy Sooryavanshi played arguably the most dominant knock in the history of the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/u-19-world-cup">U-19 World Cup</a>, his 80-ball 175 with an astonishing 15 sixes propelling India to a record 411 for nine after opting to bat in the final at Harare on Friday.</p><p>Bruised and battered following Sooryavanshi's brutal onslaught, England's innings ended at 311 in 40.2 overs.</p><p>The triumph, which ensured India's continued dominance in the age-group showpiece, could be attributed to a robust domestic structure, vast talent pool, exposure to advanced coaching, high-quality preparation, and passion for the game among the country's youth.</p><p>India last won the tournament in 2022.</p><p>Once India crossed 400 in the final, they were the overwhelming favourites to emerge victorious, and that is exactly how the script panned out, with the bowlers performing as a collective outfit.</p><p>To some extent, the achievement bore resemblance to the exploits of world-class Indian U-19 teams of the past that featured the likes of Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma, but this side led by Ayush Mhatre has carved a niche of its own, especially in terms of sheer ruthlessness, and no one exemplifies that better than that Sooryavanshi, who Sooryavanshi broke a plethora of records en route to his blistering knock.</p><p>The 14-year-old produced a knock for the ages and raced to the three-figure mark in a mere 55 balls to become the second fastest centurion in these tournaments.</p><p>This is the record for the best individual score in a U-19 World Cup final and is also the highest team total in the summit showdown of the tournament.</p><p>Sooryavanshi now also has the most sixes for anyone in a Youth ODI innings, surpassing his own 14 maximums against UAE at ICCA Dubai in December.</p><p>By clearing the ropes repeatedly, Sooryavanshi aggregated a staggering 22 sixes in this edition alone, leapfrogging South Africa's Dewald Brevis, whose record of 18 sixes had stood since 2022.</p><p>Sooryavanshi has also become the youngest centurion in the history of the tournament.</p><p>(with inputs from agencies)</p>