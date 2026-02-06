Menu
ICC Under-19 World Cup: Sizzling Sooryavanshi helps Indian colts clinch record-extending sixth win

Batting prodigy Sooryavanshi played arguably the most dominant knock in the history of the U-19 World Cup with his blistering 80-ball 175.
Last Updated : 06 February 2026, 14:49 IST
Published 06 February 2026, 14:49 IST
Sports NewsCricketIndia vs EnglandU-19 World CupVaibhav Sooryavanshi

