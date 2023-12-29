Who is Narayana Gowda?

Bengaluru: In 1981, a 15-year-old boy from Malekal Tirupati in Arsikere was arrested for vandalising the sound system during an orchestra performance that played Tamil songs at the Ganesha festival.
That boy was none other than TA Narayana Gowda, who could not have foreseen that his future would be marked by similar endeavours.
Gowda is a fiery pro-Kannada activist affiliated with the Karnataka Rakshana Vedike (KRV). He has gained notoriety as an “extorter.” However, KRV members claim that, due to the organisation’s size, a few individuals exploit it to carry out such acts, ultimately placing the blame on Gowda.
Members also note that Gowda has faced approximately 50 cases, with 95 per cent of them related to activism aimed at preserving the Kannada language and culture.
Reflecting on his past, after his release in 1981, Gowda initially returned home but later left for Bombay due to conflicts with his father. It was there, his followers assert, that he developed his spirit of activism.
Gowda’s name gained prominence in 2005 when he blackened the face of the then-Belagavi Mayor for attempting to align Belgaum with Maharashtra.
Friends with DKS
There is a connection between Gowda and Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar, who reportedly visited him in jail during protests related to the unveiling of the Thiruvalluvar statue in Bengaluru. This connection led Gowda to participate in the massive protest against Shivakumar’s arrest in 2019, and they have been good friends since, according to KRV members.
However, Deputy Chief Minister Shivakumar did not hold back in criticising Gowda for his acts of vandalism.
Cut-off box - Key participation Advocacy against the lottery system Support for the Chithravathi water reservoir Blackening the face of the Belgaum mayor in 2005 Various acts of vandalism