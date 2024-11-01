Home
Why wash takeout boxes before discarding them?

Called #WashTheDabba, the campaign aims to bring dignity to the job of waste pickers as well as improve the recycling chances of these plastic containers.
Barkha Kumari
Last Updated : 31 October 2024, 23:29 IST

Published 31 October 2024, 23:29 IST
