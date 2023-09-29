Wildlife week: Photo exhibition revives animal world

About 231 photographs of various mammals, birds and reptiles captured by M N Jayakumar from his journey across India, Southeast Asia, Africa, and the Americas will be on display. These photographs take the onlooker through a complete experience of biodiversity from hotspots across the world, including Vietnam, Masai Mara, Mount Kilimanjaro, Botswana, Costa Rica, Peru, and the Galapagos islands.