Wildlife week: Photo exhibition revives animal world

“Experience what is showcased,” says M N Jayakumar, nature photographer and visual artist, who has displayed a collection of his wildlife photographs at an exhibition at the Karnataka Chitrakala Parishath on Thursday.
The exhibition was live from September 28, as a part of the National Wildlife Week (October 2 to 8) celebrations by the Karnataka Forest Department. Until October 8, the venue will also see panel discussions, board games, workshops, competitions, short film and documentary screenings.
About 231 photographs of various mammals, birds and reptiles captured by M N Jayakumar from his journey across India, Southeast Asia, Africa, and the Americas will be on display. These photographs take the onlooker through a complete experience of biodiversity from hotspots across the world, including Vietnam, Masai Mara, Mount Kilimanjaro, Botswana, Costa Rica, Peru, and the Galapagos islands.
Visitors can learn more about the subject of each photograph and any interesting facts through a written description or audio recording after scanning unique QR codes below the images. This is available to visitors in both Kannada and English.
The photography exhibition and all the other activities organised by the department will be on until October 8. The events organised by the department will be between 9 am to 6 pm on different days.