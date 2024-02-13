Woman, 24, found dead in home; husband booked

Bengaluru: A 24-year-old married woman was found dead at her Rajagopala Nagar residence on Sunday, police officials said on Monday. The deceased is identified as Kavyashree.
Kavyashree’s parents have accused her husband Praveen Kumar of dowry harassment. At around 7 pm, Kavyashree was found dead at her home.
Rajagopala Nagar police detained Kumar and some others from his family. A case has been registered under Section 304B (dowry death) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).
Police sources said that Praveen and Kavyashree wed two years ago. Kumar worked in a private company and Kavyashree stayed at home. Further investigations are on, the police said.