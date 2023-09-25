Home
Woman found dead, cops probe dowry angle as family alleges 'harassment'

"The deceased used to call her mother every day and cry. She had called her mother on Saturday evening as well before her death, later that night she was found dead," a police officer said.
Last Updated 24 September 2023, 23:22 IST

A 27-year-old woman was found dead in Jnanabharathi’s Bhuvaneshwari Nagar under suspicious circumstances. The mother of the deceased, Ramya R, filed a police complaint, stating that her son-in-law and his family “constantly harassed” her daughter to get more dowry. 

“The deceased used to call her mother every day and cry. She had called her mother on Saturday evening as well before her death, later that night she was found dead,” a police officer said. Jnanabharathi police have registered an FIR related to dowry death. The FIR names Ramya’s husband Venkatesan, his mother Chellamma, his sister Periyammal and her husband Mayavan. 

(Published 24 September 2023, 23:22 IST)
India NewsBengaluruCrimeCrime Against Womendowry

