Woman finds lost diamond ring at Bengaluru airport, appreciates CISF officials' help

A woman found her lost diamond ring at Bengaluru's Kempegowda International Airport within just a few hours with the help of Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) officials on duty.

On June 30, Aakanksha Singh posted on her X handle about the incident of her losing the diamond ring. She then thanked the officers for assisting her and help her finding the ring in just a few hours.

"Today at Kempegowda International Airport (@kempintairprtps) I lost my diamond ring. But with the help of Mr. Rajesh Singh & Mr. Vinay Kumar Rai from @CISFHQrs, I was able to find my ring."

"All thanks to their coordination and helping nature. Your help is highly appreciated," she wrote in the post.