Woman finds lost diamond ring at Bengaluru airport, appreciates CISF officials' help

A woman found her lost diamond ring at Bengaluru's Kempegowda International Airport within just a few hours with the help of Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) officials on duty.
On June 30, Aakanksha Singh posted on her X handle about the incident of her losing the diamond ring. She then thanked the officers for assisting her and help her finding the ring in just a few hours.
"Today at Kempegowda International Airport (@kempintairprtps) I lost my diamond ring. But with the help of Mr. Rajesh Singh & Mr. Vinay Kumar Rai from @CISFHQrs, I was able to find my ring."
"All thanks to their coordination and helping nature. Your help is highly appreciated," she wrote in the post.
To this, the CISF's official account replied saying they are always there to help people.
"Warm greetings from @CISFHQrs. CISF is always there to help & ensure your travel safe, secure and smooth. Thank you for your valuable feedback. It has been forwarded to CISF officers at the airport," they commented.
The post garnered over 23.8k views since posted and has received a flurry of comments.
"I can definitely sense the sigh of relief by author of this X post. Bravo!!! We hope next generation learn some good lesson of this positive ending incident. We also urge CISF top management to reward these men financially," commented a user.
"Wow. All this propaganda on my timelines so happy to see this positive post! We need more of such news with no agenda. Good job CISF team!" commented a second.
"CISF at airports area really some nice people out there from security forces," wrote a third.
"But how did you lose your diamond ring at airport ? You were lucky with the CISF officials," wrote another.
Published 02 July 2024, 05:12 IST