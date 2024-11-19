Woman found dead in Bengaluru, suicide suspected

<p>Bengaluru: A 36-year-old woman was found dead at her home in Electronics City, the police reported on Monday.</p>.<p>They said the deceased Deepa, hailing from Andhra Pradesh, was a homemaker, and her husband, Suresh, works as a carpenter.</p>.<p>The police stated that Suresh had accumulated significant debts, leading to frequent quarrels between the couple.</p>.Kerala govt orders probe into nursing student's suicide.<p>On Monday, Deepa was found hanging from a ceiling fan in a room at their home. Suresh took her to the hospital, where she was declared brought dead.</p>.<p>“Prima facie, it appears to be a suicide,” a police officer said. “However, investigations are ongoing to determine the exact cause of death.”</p>