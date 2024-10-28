Home
Bengaluru: Woman found dead on Kodigehalli railway track

A senior police officer said that the body was discovered by some passersby, who alerted the local police. Shortly afterwards, the Yeshwantpur railway police reached the spot.
DHNS
Last Updated : 28 October 2024, 00:31 IST

Published 28 October 2024, 00:31 IST
