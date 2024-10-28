Bengaluru: Woman found dead on Kodigehalli railway track

<p>Bengaluru: A woman's body was found on the railway tracks in northern Bengaluru's Kodigehalli on Sunday. The police suspect the deceased to be in her mid-20s. </p>.<p>A senior police officer said that the body was discovered by some passersby, who alerted the local police. Shortly afterwards, the Yeshwantpur railway police reached the spot. </p>.Boy dies after falling into open drain line in Delhi.<p>"Prima facie, it is suspected that the woman may have fallen from a moving train," the officer said. "We are awaiting the autopsy report for further clarity and to know if the death was accidental or a case of suicide." </p>.<p>As of now, an Unnatural Death Report (UDR) has been registered by the railway police. Further probe is on. </p>