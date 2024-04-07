Woman hacked to death in Bengaluru's Kaggalipura

Bengaluru: A 53-year-old woman was allegedly hacked to death by unknown people in a farmhouse near Kaggalipura in South Bengaluru outskirts on Friday night, said the police.
The deceased has been identified as Shanthamma, who was residing alone in the farmhouse. She had been living in the farmhouse with her husband for the last 20 years. Her husband passed away 10 years ago.
While the cause of the death is unknown, police are ascertaining if the murder was done for gain.
The police have summoned a few people for questioning, including a man who worked as a car driver at the farmhouse. Police are gathering more information about the woman from the neighbours. An FIR has been filed under IPC Section 302 (murder) at the Kaggalipura police station.
(Published 06 April 2024, 21:36 IST)