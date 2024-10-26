Bengaluru: Woman held for abusing on-duty traffic cop, stomping his foot

<p>Bengaluru: The police have arrested a 37-year-old woman for allegedly assaulting an on-duty traffic officer and disrupting traffic on a busy Indiranagar street on Thursday morning.</p>.<p>The woman, identified as Sonam Garg, a Rajasthan native residing in Bengaluru, has been charged under BNS Section 221 for obstructing a public servant in the discharge of duties.</p>.<p>The incident occurred when an Assistant Sub Inspector (ASI) from Jeevan Bima Nagar was managing traffic at the ESI Hospital Junction.</p>.Bescom officials arrested for taking bribe.<p>According to the police, Sonam allegedly got into an argument with another commuter, leading to traffic congestion. When the ASI intervened, Sonam reportedly turned her anger towards him.</p>.<p>A video of the incident, now viral on social media, shows Sonam allegedly stomping on the ASI’s foot, pushing him, and attempting to remove his body-worn camera. The footage captures her verbally abusing the officer, who remained calm and did not retaliate.</p>.<p>Following a complaint from the ASI, the Indiranagar police registered an FIR. Although ESI Junction falls under the jurisdiction of the Indiranagar police for law and order, traffic management is overseen by the JB Nagar police.</p>.<p>The police reported that Sonam, who stays in a paying guest facility in Indiranagar, has been uncooperative with the investigation. "She claims her family isn’t in the city, but has declined to provide any details about her parents. She often visits the police station unannounced, sits without speaking, and leaves at will," said an officer involved in the investigation.</p>.<p>Efforts are on to gather more information about Sonam and locate her family.</p>