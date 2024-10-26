Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnatakabengaluru

Bengaluru: Woman held for abusing on-duty traffic cop, stomping his foot

The incident occurred when an Assistant Sub Inspector (ASI) from Jeevan Bima Nagar was managing traffic at the ESI Hospital Junction.
DHNS
Last Updated : 25 October 2024, 21:43 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 25 October 2024, 21:43 IST
India NewsBengaluruCrime

Follow us on :

Follow Us