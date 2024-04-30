JOIN US
Bengaluru: Man kills estranged wife

The police was alerted about the murder at 7.20 pm at Ilyas Nagar in Kumaraswamy Layout.
Last Updated 29 April 2024, 22:14 IST

A 38-year-old woman was allegedly murdered by her estranged husband in southern Bengaluru on Monday.

The police was alerted about the murder at 7.20 pm at Ilyas Nagar in Kumaraswamy Layout. Shifatunnisa, who has four children, had gone to her husband’s house to collect her belongings. 

“From the preliminary probe, it was found that Shifatunnisa was separated from her husband. He killed her by attacking her with a knife,” a senior police officer said. “Her husband has been detained.”

(Published 29 April 2024, 22:14 IST)
