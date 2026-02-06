<p>Bengaluru: The Sulibele police on Thursday arrested a woman and her lover for allegedly murdering her husband and attempting to pass it off as an accidental death.</p>.<p>Police said the body of the deceased Ashok, husband of the accused woman Pushpa, was discovered on the roadside on January 24 near Siddanahalli village.</p>.<p>Although it was initially seen as an accidental death, the police launched an investigation after being alerted by the villagers. They then arrested Pushpa and Devaraj, both in their 30s, on the suspicion that the duo had murdered 40-year-old Ashok.</p>.Wife, lover, friends held for murder of man after three months of marriage in Rajasthan.<p>Police probe revealed that Pushpa together with Devaraj, with whom she had an extra-marital relationship, hatched a plot to kill Ashok to continue their affair.</p>.<p>Devaraj planned the murder with his associates Munindra and Siddappa.</p>.<p>Accordingly, Ashok was lured on the pretext of a painting job. The trio then took Ashok for drinks. They later attacked him with an iron rod and bricks, killing him instantly. They dumped the body on the roadside to pass it off as an accidental death and left Ashok’s bike nearby.</p>.<p>In an attempt to divert suspicion, Pushpa filed a complaint regarding her husband’s murder, but the police put together the facts after sustained interrogation and gathering evidence. Further investigation is on.</p>