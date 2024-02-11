Woman mowed down in hit-and-run accident in Bengaluru

Bengaluru: A 62-year-old woman was among two people killed in separate road crashes recently in the city.
Mahalakshmi Layout resident Asha Rani and Malur native Hanumantha (25) are the deceased.
An unidentified vehicle mowed down Asha Rani while she was crossing Chord Road under the Mahalakshmi metro station around 5.45 am on Saturday.
“She had left her home merely 100 metres away from the spot to catch a bus to Srirangapatna, reportedly for a relative’s final rites,” a police officer attached to the Malleswaram traffic police station, told DH. She died on the spot. Based on preliminary observations, police suspect it was either a car or a goods vehicle that ran over her and sped from the spot. They have launched an investigation to nab the absconding driver.
On Friday night, Hanumantha, an e-commerce company employee, was killed at Roopena Agrahara’s NGR Layout when he lost control of his speeding bike and crashed on the road at the mouth of 3rd Cross, sustaining head injuries.
“At the same time, a biker coming in the opposite direction hit Hanumantha’s bike and sped away. Hanumanth was declared dead on arrival at a hospital nearby.We are checking the CCTV footage to understand exactly what happened but have booked the unidentified rider as well,” said an officer from the Madiwala traffic police station.