True leader must have long-term transformational vision: RSS' Ram Madhav

A true leader must have a long-term transformational vision for India, Ram Madhav, a member of the RSS central committee, said on Sunday.
“While the elected leader’s governance reflects the quality of people, the responsibility of transforming India into a great nation again is as much upon its people as it is on the elected leader,” he said.
He spoke at the launch of his latest book, ‘The Indian Reality: Changing Narratives, Shifting Perceptions’ at Oxford College of Science, Arts and Business Management, Bengaluru. The book launch was organised by Manthana, HSR Layout.
Madhav pointed out five aspects of transformation that India is currently undergoing. “First, in the last decade, people have become stakeholders in the country by believing that the future belongs to them,” he said. According to him, a new culture of economy and a sense of security is building up in the country with the introduction of schemes such as ‘Make in India.’
“With the progress of a culture that seeks safety and security, a sense of belongingness of our people towards our land is enhanced. Today, we have inculcated a culture where everybody is standing firm on the ground to protect every inch of our land from being encroached upon by our rival nations like Pakistan and China,” he said and added that there was also a revival of “dharmic atmosphere” across the country.
According to him, the revival of Hindu dharma is “a big and much-needed cultural change”.
He said that this had made the people proud to identify themselves as an Indian when they go abroad. He added that this is because of India’s diplomatic relations with other countries.
