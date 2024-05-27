Youth battles for life after lover’s kin allegedly set him on fire in Karnataka's Vijayapura

Muddebihal (Vijayapura dist): A youth from Dhavalagi village in the taluk is battling for his life after being allegedly doused with petrol and set on fire by the family of the girl he was in love with on Sunday afternoon.
He has been admitted to a private hospital in Vijayapura for treatment.
Rahul Ramanagouda Biradar was summoned by the girl’s family to their house. They poured petrol on him and set him ablaze, his father has alleged.
On the other hand, the girl’s family has charged that Rahul had brought petrol with him and that he doused himself with it and set himself on fire.
They said, he threw petrol on the family members and tried to set them ablaze.
A few in the family have suffered burn injuries, they alleged.
No complaint was registered till Sunday night. Circle police inspector Mallikarjun Tulasigeri and incharge police sub-inspector S R Nayak visited the spot for inspection.
Tulasigeri said they were collecting all information regarding the incident and that an investigation would be conducted from all angles.
Published 26 May 2024, 23:12 IST