Bengaluru: Woman stabbed to death by lover in K G Halli

<p>Bengaluru: A 40-year-old woman was allegedly stabbed to death by her lover in eastern Bengaluru, police officials said on Sunday.</p>.<p>Renuka, a resident of Pillanna Garden in KG Halli, was said to be in a relationship with Kutti, 43, who works at a finance firm and lives nearby. They became close after Renuka divorced her husband.</p>.<p>Renuka, who worked as a house help, had been urging him to marry her so their relationship could be made public. But Kutti refused.</p>.<p>On October 31, Kutti called Renuka as she was returning from work and asked her to meet him near a government school in Pillanna Garden.</p>.<p>During the meeting, they argued about marriage, and in a fit of rage, Kutti pulled out a knife and stabbed Renuka as passersby watched, before fleeing. She later died in hospital.</p>.<p>The jurisdictional KG Halli police have registered a case of murder and arrested Kutti.</p>