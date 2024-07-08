Woman trying to stop boyfriend's flight, makes hoax bomb call to Bengaluru airport

In a recent incident that took place on June 25, a 29-year-old lady was booked for allegedly making a hoax call to the Kempegowda International Airport (KIA) helpline in order to stop her boyfriend's flight to Mumbai.

The incident however only came to light after a police complaint was filed on July 3, several publications reported.

Since the incident occurred before the new criminal laws came into force, a case under Section 505(1)(B) (statements conducing to public mischief) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), has been registered by the KIA police.

The accused has been identified as Indra Rajwar, who is from Pune and works in Bengaluru, the police stated. A police officer from KIA Police Station said, “A woman contacted the airport helpline where she stated that Mir Raza Mehdi who was travelling from Bengaluru to Mumbai, had a bomb in his bag. She also mentioned that Mehdi was her boyfriend.”