Woman trying to stop boyfriend's flight, makes hoax bomb call to Bengaluru airport

In a recent incident that took place on June 25, a 29-year-old lady was booked for allegedly making a hoax call to the Kempegowda International Airport (KIA) helpline in order to stop her boyfriend's flight to Mumbai.
The incident however only came to light after a police complaint was filed on July 3, several publications reported.
Since the incident occurred before the new criminal laws came into force, a case under Section 505(1)(B) (statements conducing to public mischief) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), has been registered by the KIA police.
The accused has been identified as Indra Rajwar, who is from Pune and works in Bengaluru, the police stated. A police officer from KIA Police Station said, “A woman contacted the airport helpline where she stated that Mir Raza Mehdi who was travelling from Bengaluru to Mumbai, had a bomb in his bag. She also mentioned that Mehdi was her boyfriend.”
Mehdi was thoroughly frisked at the airport by the authorities, however nothing incriminating was found. Later, after a meeting, the Bomb Threat Assessment Committee (BTAC) decided to file a complaint with the police regarding the incident.
Indra Rajwar and Mehdi were at the Bengaluru airport at the same time, the KIA officials stated as per their findings.
A police officer further said that both of them had booked tickets for Mumbai on two different flights and were seen talking to each other in the departure before the woman made a call to the helpline. She later was taken to the police station , where she admitted to the fact that she had made the call to the airport helpline so that she could prevent her boyfriend from taking the flight to Mumbai, as they had some personal differences, the officer added.
The police has however let her go but has asked her to appear before them for further questioning.
Published 08 July 2024, 14:08 IST