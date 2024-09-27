Bengaluru: Woman who spoilt Pookalam, fails to appear for interrogation

Bengaluru: The woman, who allegedly destroyed Pookalam at an apartment complex during Onam celebrations, drawing wide criticism on social media, has not appeared for interrogation despite two notices, the police said.
A video of Simi Nair, resident of an apartment complex in northeast Bengaluru’s Hegde Nagar, destroying Pookalam (flower rangoli done during Onam) at the common area of the apartment, went viral on social media.
Following the event, Fathima lfadha Shah, the apartment’s Onam committee representative, filed a police complaint against Nair, for issuing threats and hurting the sentiments of the apartment’s Malayali community.
A well-placed police source told DH that they have issued two notices to Nair, but she hasn’t appeared before them for interrogation. Further action will be decided if she doesn’t revert for the second notice, which was sent on Thursday.
Shah, in her complaint, noted that on September 21, the apartment residents decorated the premises with Pookalam around 4.15 am. Nair entered the place and spoilt the decoration with her legs and issued threats to the gathering.
“She also sent threat messages on WhatsApp and the apartment’s official neighbourhood connecting application. The act has not only hurt the feelings of Malayali community, but has also triggered fear among the apartment dwellers,” Shah said in her complaint.
Police opened an FIR under BNS sections dealing with criminal intimidation, promoting enmity between different groups, dishonest or fraudulent execution of a deed of transfer containing a false statement of consideration, and intentional insult with intent to provoke a breach of peace.
