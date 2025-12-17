<p>Belagavi: Terming corruption as one of the major reasons for the backwardness of Kalyana Karnataka region, BJP MLC Y M Satish on Wednesday revealed that an officer had sought bribe even from him for some work.</p>.<p>“Corruption has become a very serious social disease and it is rampant in all kinds of work,” he told the Council.</p>.<p>When both ruling and opposition members asked him to name the officer who demanded bribe, Satish said he would inform that to the chairman.</p>.<p>During the continued special discussion on the problems of North Karnataka region, Satish stressed the need for all officials and politicians to take an anti-corruption pledge.</p>.Mobile phones, ganja seized in special drive across Karnataka prisons.<p>Hemalatha Nayak (BJP) said corruption was hindering development of the region. She lamented that farmers were in distress in the absence of maize procurement centres.</p>.<p>F H Jakkappanavar of the Congress urged the government to set up Kittur Karnataka Region Development Board, with Rs 5,000 crore funds, to develop a Constitution park in Dharwad, post efficient officers to the region and provide more new buses to the region.</p>.<p>BJP’s Shashil Namoshi stressed the need to change rules to give ‘justice’ to meritorious candidates from <br />Kalyana Karnataka region in recruitments and promotions.</p>.<p>M Nagaraju of the Congress stressed the need for more industries in North Karnataka region and better support from the union government.</p>