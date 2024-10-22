Worker injured after blast at farmhouse in Bengaluru

<p>Bengaluru: A 75-year-old daily wage worker suffered severe injuries following an explosion at a farmhouse in Ramanagara district, on Bengaluru's western outskirts. </p><p>The victim was identified as Sivane Gowda, whose right hand was injured badly. He was moved to a local government hospital where he is recuperating, the police said. </p><p>On Saturday, Gowda was cleaning and picking up coconuts at a farmhouse in Sathanur, where he worked. As he was busy, his pickaxe touched something, leading to a minor explosion. His colleagues heard his cries and rescued him. </p>.<p>The Sathanur police have visited the spot and inspected the crime scene. They suspect that, prima facie, explosives placed to hunt animals led to the blast. </p>.<p>A case has been registered and further probe is on, the police said. </p>