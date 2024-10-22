Home
Worker injured after blast at farmhouse in Bengaluru

The victim was identified as Sivane Gowda, whose right hand was injured badly. He was moved to a local government hospital where he is recuperating, the police said.
DHNS
Last Updated : 21 October 2024, 22:01 IST

Published 21 October 2024, 22:01 IST
