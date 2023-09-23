World Alzheimer's Month celebrations in city today

The non-profit Dementia India Alliance (DIA), in collaboration with Nightingales Medical Trust, will organise the Blue Button Movement in Bengaluru on Saturday, to mark World Alzheimer's Month.
The event is aimed at creating awareness, removing stigma, and building support systems for patients and their families. It will simultaneously take place in five other cities — Hyderabad, Chennai, Visakhapatnam, Kottayam and Delhi.
Dementia among senior citizens in India is 7.4%, with around nine million affected. The number is estimated to go up to 1.7 crore by 2036. Less than 10% cases are currently diagnosed and treated.
In Bengaluru, the event will be held at Sankey Tank, Malleswaram Gate, at 8 am. Dr CN Ashwath Narayan, Malleswaram MLA, will be the chief guest.
Participants will form a human chain, symbolising the blue button-like shield. Family caregivers, senior citizens and medical professionals are encouraged to participate and will be provided with T-shirts and placards to amplify the message.