Bengaluru: Higher frequency boosts ridership in Namma Metro's Yellow Line

<p>Bengaluru: With train frequency on Namma Metro's Yellow Line improving with the addition of a fourth trainset on Wednesday, the ridership saw a marginal increase of 5-6 per cent, according to a senior BMRCL official. </p>.<p>"We saw about 4,000-5,000 more passengers during the day, and comparatively more in the evening. Since this was the first day, not many were aware of the improved frequency. We're expecting to see higher ridership on Thursday," the official told <em>DH</em>. </p>.<p>With the induction of the new train set, trains now run every 19 minutes instead of every 25 minutes on all days of the week. Services begin at 6 am, instead of 6.30 am, from Monday to Saturday, and at 7 am on Sundays. </p>.<p>With four trains, the Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) is now running 55 one-way trips from RV Road and Bommasandra. </p>.Bengaluru: Two-day arts festival along Namma Metro.<p>However, the schedule caused some confusion among commuters on Wednesday. "I was unaware of the new timings, so I ended up missing the train and having to wait for about 20 minutes anyway. Many others also faced the same issue," shared Shilpa G, an IT employee who travels between Jayanagar and Electronics City for work every day. </p>.<p>Commuters also shared that the crowds were slightly more than normal during the morning and evening peak hours, especially at the interchange stations, Majestic and RV Road. </p>.<p>Another senior BMRCL official said that a fifth trainset — fully made in India like the fourth one — was expected to be dispatched by Titagarh Rail Systems Limited (TRSL) on September 17 or 18, and would reach Bengaluru by September-end. </p>.<p>"Following necessary tests, we will induct the trainset into service some time in October. Frequency will further improve to 16-17 minutes," the official told <span class="italic"><em>DH</em></span>. </p>.<p>The sixth trainset, currently undergoing outfitment at the TRSL plant near Kolkata, is expected to be dispatched in October, the official added. </p>