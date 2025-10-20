Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnatakabengaluru

'You forget your roots you don’t get the fruit': DyCM Shivakumar hits out at IT bosses criticising Bengaluru on social media

He highlighted the city’s exponential growth, noting that Bengaluru now has a population of 1.40 crore, with nearly 70 lakh people coming from outside.
Last Updated : 19 October 2025, 21:38 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 19 October 2025, 21:38 IST
Bengaluru newsDK ShivakumarBengaluru roadsInfrastrcuture

Follow us on :

Follow Us