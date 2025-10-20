<p>Bengaluru: Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar on Sunday launched an indirect attack on IT/BT industrialists for their social media criticism of Bengaluru’s infrastructure, warning them not to forget their “roots”.</p><p>He made the remarks after a public engagement at Veera Yodharavana Park in Koramangala, where he participated in a “conversation with citizens” and listened to a flood of grievances as part of the ‘Walk with Bengaluru’ campaign.</p><p>“Those who started business using the facilities of Bengaluru and grew to a big level... now they are criticising and tweeting about Bengaluru,” Shivakumar, who holds the Bengaluru development portfolio, said. “If you forget your roots, you don’t get the fruit.”</p><p>However, he welcomed the criticism, noting “it adds value to democracy”.</p><p>Shivakumar confirmed that he, along with fellow ministers Ramalinga Reddy, MB Patil and Priyank Kharge, would hold a separate meeting with CEOs of IT/BT companies to hear their concerns and petitions.</p><p>Addressing the growing infrastructure strain on the city, the Dy CM announced a massive development plan. “For the comprehensive development of Bengaluru, we have prepared a development plan of Rs 1.04 lakh crore in the next 3 to 4 years.”</p>.'Caste census' in Karnataka extended till October 31: D K Shivakumar.<p>This includes a tunnel road, elevated corridors, double-deck flyovers, buffer roads, illumination to increase the beauty of the city and installation of LED bulbs for street lights, Shivakumar said.</p>.<p>He highlighted the city’s exponential growth, noting that Bengaluru now has a population of 1.40 crore, with nearly 70 lakh people coming from outside depending on the city for jobs and education, and 3,000 new vehicles being registered daily.</p>.<p>The immediate fund limit for every corporation commissioner has been increased from Rs 1 crore to Rs 3 crore. The five newly formed corporations have also been allowed to collectively approve works worth Rs 50 crore without a tender, with each corporation permitted to spend Rs 10 crore on works and the standing committee expenditure limit increased to Rs 5 crore.</p>.<p>In a move to regularise property records, Shivakumar urged citizens to take up the E-khata initiative, calling it a “big revolution”. He said the 5% charge for converting ‘B’ khata to ‘A’ khata was not a “huge amount” and the process would double the property value without requiring any bribe.</p>