Youth electrocuted while charging mobile phone

Bengaluru: A 24-year-old man in western Bengaluru was electrocuted while trying to plug in his phone to charge, police said.
Srinivas, originally from Bidar, was charging his smartphone when he received an electric shock that proved fatal, according to an officer from the Basaveshwara Nagar police station.
‘We suspect his hands were wet at the time. We are awaiting the post-mortem report to confirm this,’ the officer told DH.
Srinivas’s two roommates at the paying guest accommodation in Manjunath Nagar witnessed him collapse and immediately rushed him to the hospital, where doctors pronounced him dead on arrival.
Police are investigating two potential causes of the electrocution: a broken socket or a faulty charger cable. They have seized the charger for technical analysis.
An electrical inspection may also be conducted to determine if the PG owners were negligent.
Srinivas had completed his degree and moved to Bengaluru to pursue a course in computer science.
Published 06 July 2024, 22:44 IST