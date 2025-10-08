<p>Udupi: A youth who had gone missing 13 years ago from Mundkur village in Udupi district has finally been traced in Bengaluru.</p><p>According to Udupi SP Hariram Shankar, Ananthakrishna Prabhu , son of Prabhakar Prabhu of Mundkur, was studying in the first year of PU at Vidyavardhaka Pre-University College, Mundkur. </p><p>On December 6, 2012, he left home saying he was going to the temple but never returned. Based on a complaint filed by his father, a case was registered at the Karkala Rural Police Station.</p> .Bengaluru is ideal hub for our automation centre: OMRON.<p>The SP said the boy reportedly left home after making a mistake during his school exams and feared informing his family. "He worked for two years in a factory in Sakleshpur, where his employer supported him financially to continue his education. Presently, he is employed as an interior designer in Bengaluru," the SP said.</p><p>A team was formed to trace the missing youth. The team pursued multiple leads and, after extensive efforts, confirmed that Ananthakrishna was living in Bengaluru. He was subsequently located and identified by the team.</p> .<p>The 13-year-old missing case was solved by a team led by Prabhu DT, Deputy Superintendent of Police, Udupi Sub-Division, along with Sudarshan Dodamani, Police Sub-Inspector (Brahmavar), Eeranna Shiragumpi, Police Sub-Inspector (Udupi Town), and head constables Imran, Chetan, constables Santosh Devadiga, and Mallayya Hiremath. </p><p>His family, overwhelmed with emotion, said, "On the day he went missing, we searched for him in many places and kept praying all these years." </p>