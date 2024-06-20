Bengaluru: YouTuber in the dock for false claims about energy dept schemes

Bengaluru: Bengaluru Electricity Supply Company (Bescom) filed a police complaint on Wednesday against a YouTube content creator for spreading false information about the Energy Department's schemes concerning farmers.
The video claimed that farmers would receive Rs 100 per week as compensation from the department if an electric pole or transformer stands on their land.
Content creator Shobha Prabhakar uploaded a five-minute YouTube video on her channel "Shobha Prime Tube", falsely claiming that farmers would receive Rs 5,000 as compensation if they agreed to allow the department to install poles on their farms.
"Bescom wishes to categorically state that this information is false and has been circulated maliciously to mislead farmers and the public,” a statement from the power supply company said.
"No such plan has been announced or approved by the State Government, the Energy Department, Electricity Supply Companies (ESCOM), or Karnataka Power Transmission Corporation Limited (KPTCL),” the statement further added.
Bescom also urged the public to refrain from spreading such rumours and stressed that official announcements or schemes will only be communicated through proper and verified channels.
For clarifications or concerns, the public can contact the Bescom helpline 1912.
Published 19 June 2024, 22:36 IST